V S Naipaul, Nobel-winning novelist, dies at 85

August 12, 2018 08:43 IST

Nobel Prize winner for Literature, Sir Vidiadhar Surajprasad Naipaul breathed his last on Sunday. He was 85 and died at his home in London, his family has confirmed.

IMAGE: Naipaul died peacefully with family by his side, his wife Lady Naipaul announced. Photograph: Chris Helgren/Reuters

The Trinidadian-born author, most famous for his seminal 1961 novel 'A House for Mr Biswas', died peacefully on Friday, his wife Lady Naipaul announced.

“He was a giant in all that he achieved and he died surrounded by those he loved having lived a life which was full of wonderful creativity and endeavour,” she said in a statement.

Naipaul published more than 30 works spanning both fiction and nonfiction in a career spanning 50 years.

Born into an Indo-Trinidadian family in Trinidad and Tobago in 1932, the author’s earlier, comic novels were often set in the Caribbean nation.

Inspired partly by his own father’s life, his most famous work, 'A House for Mr Biswas' gained worldwide acclaim, telling the story of the titular character striving for success in a wide variety of careers but often failing.

IMAGE: Throughout his life, Naipaul won many accolades including the Booker Prize in 1971 and a knighthood in 1990. Photograph: Ralph Orlowski/Reuters

Naipaul was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2001 for “having united perceptive narrative and incorruptible scrutiny in works that compel us to see the presence of suppressed histories”.

Other honours awarded to him throughout his life included the Booker Prize in 1971 and a knighthood in 1990.

Among his other well-known works were those on Islamic fundamentalism – the 1981 work Among The Believers and the 1998 book Beyond Belief.

Reacting to Naipaul's demise, author Salman Rushdie on Twitter wrote, "We disagreed all our lives, about politics, about literature, and I feel as sad as if I just lost a beloved older brother. RIP Vidia. #VSNaipaul