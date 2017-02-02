12 awesome cartoons in response to Trump's travel ban

February 02, 2017 08:59 IST

After President of the United States of America, Donald J Trump, banned immigrants from seven Muslim countries, the most powerful man in the world is being hated and mocked for being a racist as well as an Islamophobe.

As protests rage on, Vlogger and business owner Hank Green pledged to spend $5 (Rs 338) to the American Civil Liberties Union for every hand-drawn message of support for immigrants, Muslims or refugees.

Here are some of the most touching entries.

P.S. Green (@hankgreen) received 2,213 pieces of art for which he donated a total of $11,065 (Rs 7.48 lakh) to the ACLU.

Photograph: @Khallion/Twitter

Photograph: @mariacfrantz/Twitter

Photograph: @kawaiinot/Twitter

Photograph: @PixelOccult/Twitter

Photograph: @TheKeyThief/Twitter

Photograph: @katiesimrell/Twitter

Photograph: @PatrickZircher/Twitter

Photograph: @NicaMinoru/Twitter

Photograph: @feyrah/Twitter

Photograph: @BrookesTimes/Twitter

Photograph: @vascogargalo/Twitter

Photograph: @laloalcaraz/Twitter

-- ERA OF TRUMP BEGINS