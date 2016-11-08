On the eve of elections, polls give lead to Clinton

November 08, 2016 00:15 IST

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is leading her Republican rival Donald Trump by four percentage points, a latest poll said on Monday on the eve of the elections which would elect the next United States president.

Clinton has the support of 45 per cent of likely voters as against 41 per cent for Trump, CBS News said in its latest weekly poll.

She had a similar lead over Trump in the last weekly poll. This poll was conducted by telephone November 2-6, 2016 among a random sample of 1,753 adults nationwide, including 1,426 registered voters.

CBS said Trump leads among white men, whites without a college degree, and seniors.

On the other hand Clinton leads among women, African-Americans and younger voters. She has an edge among whites with a college degree, the poll said.

In the RealClearPolitics average of polls, Trump is now trailing by two percentage points.