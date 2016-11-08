Ahead of polls, Obama's popularity soars to high of 56%

November 08, 2016 15:42 IST

United States President Barack Obama’s popularity rating has hit a new high at 56 per cent, according to a latest poll, just before the polls to elect his successor.

Gallup said Obama’s approval rating hit 56 per cent on Monday. It is rare that two-term president has an approval rating of 56 per cent towards the end of his presidency.

It is also the highest for Obama since he was re-elected in 2012.

Shortly before his re-election, his popularity hit 57 per cent.

Obama’s popularity has been rated high in other recent polls as well.

This is one of the reason why the Clinton campaign has used his services in campaigning in key battleground states.

Obama, 55, addressed as many as 17 election rallies in the last 10 days, including the last one in Philadelphia.

“Whatever credibility I’ve earned after eight years as president, I am asking you to trust me on this one,” Obama, the 44th US president, said at an election rally in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

“He’s urging people not to give into the temptation to not be as focused on this election just because he’s not on the ballot. As you’ve heard him say many times, his agenda, his legacy is on the ballot,” White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest told reporters travelling with Obama on Air Force One.