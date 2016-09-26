Uri aftermath: Army recalibrates tactics along LoC

September 26, 2016 20:13 IST

The army has recalibrated its tactics along the LoC over the past few days and has achieved a "dynamic" operational posture which will allow it to exercise various "military options at a short notice", defence sources said on Monday.

They said the army is in high "operational readiness", a development which comes in the wake of the deadly Uri attack in which 18 soldiers were killed.

"We have achieved an operational posture which will allow us to exercise various military options at a short notice," the sources said.

Troop positions along the LoC have been reinforced and gun positions "moved". The posture remains dynamic which means it keeps changing, the sources said.

They said that various options have been looked at and discussed at the highest level.

Pakistan has closed down its airspace over PoK without giving any reasons.

Meanwhile, the Centre is all set to implement the recommendations of a high-powered committee which flagged fencing gaps and vulnerability along the Indo-Pak border and suggested use of scientific technology and heightened vigil on riverine frontiers.

The committee, headed by former Union Home Secretary Madhukar Gupta, was set up following the January terror attack on Pathankot air base and gave a presentation to Home Minister Rajnath Singh last week.

"We are serious about implementation of the recommendations of the Madhukar Gupta Committee," Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju told reporters in New Delhi.

Besides putting water sensors in riverine areas, the Committee also suggested installing electronic sensors and fencing on the Indo-Pak border, sources said.

It also suggested underground sensors to be installed in infiltration-prone areas and foliage penetrating radars in forests and heavy vegetation areas.

Though the Gupta Committee prepared the report on the basis of its assessment of the situation on the International Border from Gujarat to Jammu region, similar action is expected to be taken on the Line of Control in KashmirValley, sources said.

Of the 3,323 km-long Indo-Pak border, 1,225 km falls in Jammu and Kashmir (including Line of Control), 553 km in Punjab, 1,037 km in Rajasthan and 508 km in Gujarat.

The Committee was set up three months after the Pathankot attack to suggest ways to strengthen security along the border with Pakistan and address the vulnerability in fencing.

It has been mandated to study all types of gaps in the fencing and other vulnerabilities along the border and suggest a comprehensive approach to fix them on the interim and permanent basis.