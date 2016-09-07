Upload FIRs online within 24 hrs of booking, orders SC

September 07, 2016 14:44 IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed all states and Union Territories to upload copies of each first information report online within 24 hours of registration.

The apex court, however, clarified in its order that not uploading an FIR copy on website would not entail the accused to seek any benefit in court of law.

Also, it granted exemption to cases related to insurgency, terrorism and sexual offences.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Uttarakhand-based Youth Bar Association of India, saying it was necessary that every accused should get a copy of the FIR to get a legal advice.

Petitioner has stated that that a PIL was a public document, but to obtain a copy from police is not an easy task for the general public. So, if the FIR was put on the websites then it would be in the larger public interest.

The petitioner cited an earlier apex court judgment which had said: ‘It is vitally necessary that an accused person should be granted a copy of the first information at the earliest possible state in order that he may get the benefit of legal advice.’