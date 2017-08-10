UP: School turns into 'dance bar' for village head's son's birthday

August 10, 2017 15:29 IST

A video of an obscene dance inside the classroom of a primary school Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur during a birthday bash hosted by the village head and clips suggesting consumption of liquor went viral on social media prompting authorities to order a probe on Thursday.

The video showed girls dancing indecently to the rhythm of lilting Bhojpuri numbers inside the classroom of a primary school in Tetaria village in Jamalpur block on Raksha Bandhan on August 7, when the school was closed.

As the clip went viral on social media, the education department ordered a probe.

"A probe has been ordered in the matter and its report will be given to the District Magistrate for further action," Basic Sikshan Adhikari Pravin Kumar Tiwari said.

About the incident, the officer said, "The keys of school were taken by the village head on August 5 from the principal. As a number of tasks are done in the school through the village head, he was given keys. The village head organised a party to celebrate his son's birthday in the school."

A dance programme was held and liquor was also consumed there, he said.

When the school reopened on Tuesday, the students and the teachers had to remove empty liquor bottles and clean the strewn food left overs, he said.

"Holding of such events in school premises is not allowed and in this case too no permission was sought," Tiwari said.