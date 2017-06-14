UP man carries body of infant on bicycle after hospital refuses ambulance

June 14, 2017 12:30 IST

A man carried the dead body of his seven-month-old niece on a bicycle after being denied for an ambulance, in perhaps another shocking display of disregard for humanity.

The incident took place on Monday when the girl, Poonam died during a treatment at Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district hospital.

The girl was admitted to the hospital after complaints of vomiting and frequent motion.

Later, her father Anant Kumar left for Allahabad to arrange some money for the treatment asking his brother-in-law Brijmohan to look after her.

"I called an ambulance driver several times to provide, but he refused to come. At last, I had to take my niece on a bicycle," Brijmohan said.

"We have taken cognizance of the incident. An inquiry has also been initiated," S K Upadhyay, Chief Medical Officer, Kaushambi said.

Reportedly, an FIR has been lodged against the doctor on duty and the ambulance driver, who allegedly refused to carry the body.

In a similar incident, on June 5 in Bihar, a man carried his wife's dead body on a motorcycle to reach his home for her last rites as he was denied a mortuary van at a government hospital.

On May 21, a man was forced to carry the body of his dead wife on a stretcher after the hospital authorities refused to render an ambulance service to him in Kaushambi.