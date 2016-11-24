rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Unwell Sushma Swaraj won't attend Heart of Asia Conference in Amritsar

Unwell Sushma Swaraj won't attend Heart of Asia Conference in Amritsar

November 24, 2016 20:55 IST

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will not attend the Heart of Asia conference in Amritsar next week due to illness even as the government remained non-committal about a possible Indo-Pakistan bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the event.

However, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup reiterated India’s stated position that though the country is for dialogue but “talks and terror cannot go hand-in-hand”, when asked if there will be a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the conference on Afghanistan which is being attended by Pakistan Prime Minister’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz.

“Our position on it (talks) is very clear from the beginning. We are for a dialogue with Pakistan. But talks and terror cannot happen together. It is incumbent on Pakistan to create the necessary environment for a conducive bilateral dialogue to happen,” he said and also referred to Swaraj’s address at the United Nations recently that for talks to take place, Islamabad will have to end terrorism.

Asked whether Swaraj will attend the conference, he said, “The external affairs minister will not be able to attend.”

Swaraj is undergoing treatment for kidney failure.

On being persistently questioned about the possibility of an Indo-Pak bilateral meet, Swarup said, “The programme is still evolving. The associated events connected with the conference are in a process of evolving. At this point, I am not in a position to make any other announcement.”

The conference, which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, will be attended by representatives of over 40 countries.

© Copyright 2016 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Sushma Swaraj, Swarup, Pakistan, Ashraf Ghani, Narendra Modi
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News  |  India Abroad Person of the Year 2014

rediff on the net© 2016 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use | India Abroad weekly