Unlike Modi, I'm human, make mistakes: Rahul

December 06, 2017 17:18 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that 'unlike Narendrabhai' he was human and could err, as he thanked his 'BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) friends' for pointing out wrong figures in one of his tweets.

The Congress vice president had put out a tweet on Tuesday carrying erroneous percentages to depict a rise in the prices of essential commodities in a graphic and asked the prime minister whether his government was 'for the rich'.

'For all my BJP friends: unlike Narendrabhai, I am human. We do make the odd mistake and that’s what makes life interesting. Thanks for pointing it out and please do keep it coming, it really helps me improve. Love you all,' he tweeted.

The figures in the graphic, corrected shortly after the mistakes were pointed out on social media sites, were meant to have shown the differences in the prices of commodities between 2014 and 2017.

Gandhi has been posing a question a day to the prime minister in the run-up to the Gujarat assembly elections on Twitter, over promises made by the BJP government in the state.

Photograph: PTI Photo