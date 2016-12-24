Union minister Manoj Sinha fractures arm in car accident

December 24, 2016 11:27 IST

Union minister Manoj Sinha was injured in a road accident near Gorakhpur town in Uttar Pradesh on Friday evening.

He sustained a fracture in his left arm in the accident which took place around 7.15pm on the Tapti river bridge near Gorakhpur when he was coming from Barabanki, North Eastern Railway CPRO Sanjay Yadav said.

The 57-year-old Union Minister of State for Railways and Communications, who represents Gorakhpur in the Lok Sabha, was initially admitted to Apollo Hospital and later shifted to the Railway Hospital.

According to sources, the accident took place when the vehicle ahead of the minister's car in the cavalcade suddenly applied brakes to avoid hitting a man. The car carrying Sinha hit the vehicle from behind and in the impact, the minister sustained injury.

The CPRO said the minister would be flown to Delhi on Saturday.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted: "Shocked to learn about accident to my colleague and friend @manojsinhabjp Wishing him speedy recovery."

Union Minister of Food and Public Distribution, Consumer Affairs, Ram Vilas Paswan also tweeted, "Very sad to hear about accident of my colleague Minister and friend Sh Manoj Sinha Ji. I Wish him speedy recovery. @manojsinhabjp."

Photograph: ANI