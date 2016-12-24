rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Union minister Manoj Sinha fractures arm in car accident

Union minister Manoj Sinha fractures arm in car accident

December 24, 2016 11:27 IST

Union minister Manoj Sinha was injured in a road accident near Gorakhpur town in Uttar Pradesh on Friday evening.

He sustained a fracture in his left arm in the accident which took place around 7.15pm on the Tapti river bridge near Gorakhpur when he was coming from Barabanki, North Eastern Railway CPRO Sanjay Yadav said.

The 57-year-old Union Minister of State for Railways and Communications, who represents Gorakhpur in the Lok Sabha, was initially admitted to Apollo Hospital and later shifted to the Railway Hospital.

According to sources, the accident took place when the vehicle ahead of the minister's car in the cavalcade suddenly applied brakes to avoid hitting a man. The car carrying Sinha hit the vehicle from behind and in the impact, the minister sustained injury.

The CPRO said the minister would be flown to Delhi on Saturday.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted: "Shocked to learn about accident to my colleague and friend @manojsinhabjp Wishing him speedy recovery."

Union Minister of Food and Public Distribution, Consumer Affairs, Ram Vilas Paswan also tweeted, "Very sad to hear about accident of my colleague Minister and friend Sh Manoj Sinha Ji. I Wish him speedy recovery. @manojsinhabjp."

Photograph: ANI

© Copyright 2016 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: North Eastern Railway CPRO Sanjay Yadav, Sh Manoj Sinha Ji, Gorakhpur, State for Railways and Communications, Food and Public Distribution
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News  |  India Abroad Person of the Year 2014

rediff on the net© 2016 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use | India Abroad weekly