2 dead, 6 injured after suspected ULFA militants open fire in Assam

August 13, 2016 01:00 IST

In another incident in the run-up to the Independence Day, two persons were shot dead and six injured in indiscriminate firing by suspected United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent militants at Bahbon village in the upper Assam's district on Friday, police said.

A group of five armed militants of the anti-talk ULFA faction came to the house of Arvind Shah, a small trader, of the village under Philobari police station, and opened fire at some people sitting outside around 7.30 pm, they said.

DIG Bishnu Prasad Rabha said two persons were killed in the firing. They have been identified as Kishori Teli and Rajesh Shah.

The six injured were shifted to Assam medical college hospital in neighbouring Dibrugarh district.

The police and paramilitary forces have been deployed and security measures tightened in the district, officials said.

On Thursday, in Philobari, suspected ULFA-I militants had exploded an improvised explosive devise in a drain near Badalbheta Tea Estate but none was injured.

Assam has witnessed intensified militant violence in the last one week. 14 people were killed and over 20 injured by heavily-armed National Democratic Front of Bodoland (Songbijit) insurgents at Balajan in Assam's Kokrajhar district on August 5.

IMAGE: An injured being treated at a hospital after suspected ULFA-I militants opened fired. Photograph: PTI