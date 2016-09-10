1 dead in pellet gun firing in Kashmir, another killed in tear gas shelling

September 10, 2016 14:47 IST

Two youths were on Saturday killed during clashes between security forces and protesters in south Kashmir, taking the death toll in the ongoing unrest in the Valley to 75.

Sayar Ahmad Sheikh was hit by a tear smoke shell in the head at Tukroo when security personnel were trying to disperse a group of stone-pelting protestors, a police official said.

Restrictions are in place in the area under Section 144 of CrPC, which prohibits assembly of four or more people.

The official said Sheikh was rushed to the sub-district hospital at Rajpora where doctors declared him brought dead.

Another youth, Yawar Bhat, died in security forces’ action after protesters indulged in stone pelting at Botengoo in Anantnag district, the official said.

Bhat sustained pellet injuries during the clashes, he said.

With this, the toll in the unrest has now risen to 75. Several other persons were injured in the two incidents.

Clashes were also reported from the old city area and Budgam district, where at least a dozen people have been injured, he said.

The situation across the Valley continues to be tense, he added.

Image: A protester throws a stone towards policemen during a protest in Srinagar. Photograph: Danish Ismail/Reuters