2 Trinamool men killed in armed attack at party office

January 12, 2017 00:33 IST

Two Trinamool Congress activists, one of them the husband of a party councillor, were on Wednesday killed while three others were seriously injured when miscreants opened fire at them inside the party office at Kharagpur in West Midnapore district, police said.

Srinu Naidu, the husband of Ward 18 TMC councillor of Kharagpur Municipality A Puja, and party activist V Dharma were rushed to a private hospital in Kolkata in a critical condition where they were declared ‘brought dead’ by the doctors.

The two, along with three other TMC workers, were sitting inside the TMC office at Nayakhuli locality of Kharagpur when the miscreants hurled a bomb and opened indiscriminate fire, police said.

The other three injured persons were undergoing treatment at Midnapore Medical College and Hospital, they added.

A probe has been launched and no one has been arrested so far, a police officer said, adding that a police picket has been posted in the area as tension escalated there following the incident.

Photograph: ANI