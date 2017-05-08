2 Territorial Army jawans killed in bomb attack in Manipur

May 08, 2017 22:28 IST

Two Territorial Army personnel were killed and as many injured in an improvised explosive device explosion carried out by militants in Tengnoupal district of Manipur on Monday.

The two jawans were among the four injured in the blast in the morning and they succumbed at the Army Hospital at Leimakhong, police said.

The deceased were identified as sepoy Arjun Baran, a resident of Koubru Laikha of Kangpokpi district, and naik Vareso of Leisithong village of Senapati district in Manipur. The two other injured personnel were identified as subedar Michandra and sepoy Govind.

The powerful IED exploded at about 5:50 am when an army vehicle carrying personnel of the 165th Territorial Army on a road opening patrol was passing through Lokchao village along the Asian Highway No-1, they said.

Territorial Army is a second line of defence after the regular army and is usually tasked with assisting the civilian administration in dealing with natural calamities and maintenance of essential services. It also provides units to the army as and when required.

Security forces including the army, Assam Rifles and Manipur police are carrying out massive combing operations to apprehend the militants who were believed to be hiding in thick jungle and nearby areas.

The area is located 23 km from the Indo-Myanmar border and falls within Moreh police station limits.

Photograph: ANI