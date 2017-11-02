rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » 2 jawans martyred, 1 terrorist gunned down in Pulwama encounter

2 jawans martyred, 1 terrorist gunned down in Pulwama encounter

November 02, 2017 23:39 IST

Two army soldiers were killed and a Central Reserve Police Force jawan suffered injuries during an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

The security forces gunned down a terrorist in the encounter at Samboora in Pulwama, officials said.

 

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Samboora village of Pampore area following information about the presence of some terrorists there, the officials said.

As the security forces were conducting searches, the terrorists opened fire, they said, adding that a gunbattle ensued as the forces retaliated.

Two army soldiers were killed in the operation, the officials said. A CRPF jawan too suffered injuries.

Image used for representative purposes only

© Copyright 2017 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Central Reserve Police Force, Pulwama, Samboora, south Kashmir, Pampore
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2017 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use