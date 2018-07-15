rediff.com

2 BSF jawans killed in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh

2 BSF jawans killed in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh

July 15, 2018 16:16 IST

Two Border Security Force jawans were killed and another was injured in a gunbattle with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Sunday, police said.

The gunfight took place in a forest near Mahla camp of BSF under Partapaur police station limits when a team of BSF's 114th battalion was returning after carrying out an anti-Maoist operation, deputy inspector general of police (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P said.

 

When the patrolling team was advancing through forest of Barkot village, located around 250 km from the state capital Raipur, it came under heavy fire from a group of Naxals leading to the gun-battle between the two sides, he said.

After a brief exchange of fire, the ultras fled into core forest, he said.

"Two constables identified as Lokender Singh and Mukdhiyar Singh, belonging to Rajasthan and Punjab respectively, were killed while another constable, Sandeep Dey, sustained injuries in the gunfight,” he said.

Reinforcement was rushed to the spot and the bodies of the deceased were brought to the headquarter of BSF's 114 battalion in Pakhanjore, he said.

The injured jawan was being airlifted to Raipur for further treatment, the DIG said.

On July 9, two BSF jawans, belonging to the 121st battalion, were killed when Naxals had triggered an IED blast while they were on a bike patrol in the Chhotebethiya area of Kanker.

