7-year-old injured in IED blast targeting BSF camp in Manipur

August 10, 2016 14:48 IST

A child was injured in an IED explosion near a Border Security Force camp while a low-intensity blast caused panic near the Manipur University gate in Imphal East and Imphal West districts respectively.

A senior police officer said an improvised explosive device went off at about 9 am near off a BSF camp at Moirangpurel area, injuring a seven-year-old girl Tinoi in Imphal East district.

In the second blast near Leisang Hiden Lake, about 200 metres from Manipur University gate, a low-intensity IED blast caused panic in the area at around 12.35 pm but there was no injury or casualty as of now, a police officer of Imphal West district said.

The back-to-back blasts come at a time when security forces have stepped up vigil ahead of Independence Day. Underground outfits operating in the entire northeast have given a call for boycotting Independence Day celebrations, said an officer of the state home department.

On Monday last, two BSF personnel were injured at Kangpokpi area in Senapati district.