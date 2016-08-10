7-year-old injured in IED blast targeting BSF camp in Manipur

A child was injured in an IED explosion near a Border Security Force camp while a low-intensity blast caused panic near the Manipur University gate in Imphal East and Imphal West districts respectively.
A senior police officer said an improvised explosive device went off at about 9 am near off a BSF camp at Moirangpurel area, injuring a seven-year-old girl Tinoi in Imphal East district.
In the second blast near Leisang Hiden Lake, about 200 metres from Manipur University gate, a low-intensity IED blast caused panic in the area at around 12.35 pm but there was no injury or casualty as of now, a police officer of Imphal West district said.
The back-to-back blasts come at a time when security forces have stepped up vigil ahead of Independence Day. Underground outfits operating in the entire northeast have given a call for boycotting Independence Day celebrations, said an officer of the state home department.
On Monday last, two BSF personnel were injured at Kangpokpi area in Senapati district.
this
Comment
article