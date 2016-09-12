Activist Trupti Desai offered to be part of Bigg Boss

September 12, 2016 15:12 IST

Women’s rights activist Trupti Desai on Monday claimed she has been offered popular reality show Bigg Boss, but said she would participate on the condition that a female voice-over will be roped in for the series.

Desai claimed she received the offer from the concerned television channel (Colors), and she is thinking of participating in the forthcoming season of the show.

"I am ready to enter into the (Bigg Boss) house. During my meeting with the TV channel and its producers, I conveyed them that if they rope in a female as the voice of Bigg Boss, I will accept the offer," Desai said.

Since its inception, a male voiceover has been used for the Bigg Boss.

"I have not given them any confirmation and had told them during the meeting to give a thought over the condition and get back to me," she said.

"I know, for them it is difficult to replace the male voice with female for this season, but if they assure me that they would rope in a female as voice of Bigg Boss in the next year season, I would accept the offer," Desai said.

She said it won’t be easy for her to stay in the house for a long time as she has campaigns lined up for coming months, but believes Bigg Boss is a good platform to promote male-female equality.

"Since there are several campaigns on various issues lined up in next few months, it would be very difficult to stay in the house for a long time. However, the platform of Bigg Boss will be a good medium to spread our message about equality," she said.

Colors -- the channel which telecasts the show-- is, however, yet to make an official announcement on the contestants in the upcoming season, which will be hosted by actor Salman Khan.

The activist, who belongs to the Bhumata Brigade, had successfully campaigned for women’s entry into the inner sanctum of Shani Shingnapur temple in Maharashtra and fuelled a national debate on gender bias in various other temples of the country.