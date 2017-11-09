Trump@1: 5 AWKWARD moments

November 09, 2017 08:32 IST

Remember these 5 moments when you wanted to yell, scream, whoop, shout, cringe?

Ignoring Angela

Trump made headlines with his vigorous handshakes and prickly body language when he met counterparts from other nations: Consider his 19 second-long handshake with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the stare-down with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Look what happened when he first met German Chancellor Angela Merkel in March.

In a video of the incident, reporters called for Trump and Merkel to shake hands at the end of the photo op.

Hearing the calls for a handshake, Merkel appeared to quietly ask Trump, 'Do you want to have a handshake?'

Trump being Trump either didn't hear her or ignored her request and the two end up not shaking hands.

One CRAZY moment, folks!

Trouble in paradise?

Melania Trump, it appears, isn't a fan of holding hands.

During their visit to Israel in May, the US First Lady swatted her husband's hand away as they deplaned at Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv.

As POTUS and FLOTUS disembarked, Trump walked ahead of Melania. He then stopped and held his hand back for her to take.

Melania swatted it away much to Donald's dismay. The Internet went WILD!

'You're in such good shape!'

Trump's insults are well documented. He's fond of calling anyone who crosses him: 'Loser'. 'Crazy'. 'Psycho'.

But during his visit to France in July, Donald was caught on camera telling Brigitte Macron, French President Emmanuel Macron's much older wife: 'You're in such good shape. She's in such good physical shape. Beautiful.'

And if that wasn't embarrassing enough, Trump kissed Madame Macron French style, once on each cheek, before taking both her hands for a prolonged grip in which he appeared to jerk her left arm towards him as she appeared to be struggling to get him to let go.

Donald has always preferred nubile nymphets so his being impressed with 64-year-old Brigitte is BIZARRE.

Silenced on Twitter!

His staff are perenially logged onto Twitter to know what their boss is doing/planning/thinking.

Donald rages on Twitter. POTUS makes policies on Twitter. The most powerful man on the planet undermines America on Twitter.

A week ago, November 2, Donald was silenced for a wonderful 11 minutes as a Twitter employee, on her/his last day at work, deactivated @realDonaldTrump's Twitter account.

Visitors to POTUS' page could only see 'Sorry, that page doesn't exist'.

Alas, 11 minutes later, @realDonaldTrump was back in action. SIGH!

Fishy business

Trump sparked a feeding frenzy on social media when he was photographed dumping a box of fish food into a pond of koi carp on November 6 during his trip to Japan.

Trump and his Japanese host Shinzo Abe began by delicately spooning out the food into the pond for the waiting koi.

Have you known Donald to ever be patient? The man didn't have time for the gentle Japanese way of feeding fish and upended his entire box into the pond.

Fish lovers were outraged, with many pointing out that fish can't absorb such large amounts of food at a time.

Think Trump CARES?!