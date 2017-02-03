Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' with Australia refugee deal: WH

February 03, 2017 18:49 IST

President Donald Trump is "extremely upset" with the "poorly-crafted" refugee deal with Australia but will go ahead with the agreement by enforcing "extreme vetting" of each of the 1,250 refugees to ensure that they do not pose a threat to the United States, the White House has said.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Thursday lashed out at the Obama-administration for the refugee agreement with Australia, saying the new president was "unbelievably disappointed" to have inherited the deal.

Australian Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull had on Thursday said that Trump had committed to the agreement to accept 1,250 refugees who are lodged in offshore detention centres on the Pacific nations of Nauru and Papua New Guinea.

The US President had abruptly ended his now-infamous phone call to Turnbull after their disagreement on the issue reportedly left him unhappy. True to character, he then took to Twitter to describe the agreement as a "dumb deal".

Trump told reporters that one must respect a step taken by the previous administration, but added in the same breath that it could also be questioned.

"A previous administration does something, you have to respect that but you could also say, why are we doing this? That's why we're in the jams that we're in," he said.

"We had one instance in Australia, I have a lot of respect for Australia, I love Australia as a country but we had a problem where for whatever reason President Obama said that they were going to take probably well over 1,000 illegal immigrants who were in prisons and they were going to bring them and take them into this country and I just said 'why?'," he said.

"'Why are we doing this? What's the purpose?' So we'll see what happens," the US President said.

"We have some wonderful allies but we're going to keep it that way but we have to be treated fairly also. We have to be treated fairly," Trump said. He also lamented that a "lot of countries" were "really terribly" taking advantage of the US.

At his press conference on Thursday, Spicer said Trump "had a very cordial conversation" with the Australian Prime Minister Turnbull.

"The President is unbelievably disappointed in the previous administration's deal that was made and how poorly it was crafted and the threat it put on US national security," said Spicer.

"He (Trump) has tremendous respect for the Prime Minister and the Australian people and has agreed to continue to review that deal and to ensure that as part of the deal, was always part of it, that we would go through a very, very extreme vetting process to ensure that every single person that is being offered up is coming here with peaceful intentions and poses no threat to the United States," he said.

"So he has ensured that while he has respect for the Australian people and respect for PM Turnbull, that we do not pose a threat to the US, that the deal that he was cut by the last administration is something that he is extremely, extremely upset with. He does not like it," Spicer said.