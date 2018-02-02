Trump, Trudeau, Merkel... How much do world leaders earn?

February 02, 2018 14:29 IST

On Thursday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced a salary hike for the President and Vice President of India while making his Budget speech.

Currently, President Ram Nath Kovind gets Rs 1.5 lakh per month while Vice President Venkaiah Naidu gets Rs Rs 1.25 lakh. Jaitley announced that as per the revisions the president and vice president would receive Rs 5 lakh per month and Rs 4 lakh a month respectively.

Rediff.com takes a look at the salaries of other world leaders and sees how India stacks up in comparison.