Trump ready to solve Pak's outstanding problems

December 01, 2016 00:56 IST

United States President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday told Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that he is willing to play any role that Pakistan wants to find solutions to its outstanding problems.

Trump made these remarks as Sharif called him to congratulate on his recent victory.

"I am ready and willing to play any role that you want me to play to address and find solutions to the outstanding problems. It will be an honour and I will personally do it. Feel free to call me any time, even before 20th January, that is before I assume my office," Trump was quoted as saying in a statement released by the prime minister's office.

During the telephone conversation, Trump also praised Sharif and expressed his desire to meet the prime minister soon, Radio Pakistan reported.

Sharif invited Trump to visit Pakistan.

In his reply, Trump said he would love to visit the country and meet its people.

Earlier, Trump had said that if elected, he’d like to mediate between India and Pakistan. But like the Obama administration, Trump also said that he would only mediate if both countries asked him to do so.