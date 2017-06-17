Trump cancels Obama's deal with Cuba

June 17, 2017 00:05 IST

United States President Donald Trump says he is rolling back the Obama administration’s “completely one-sided deal with Cuba”.

Speaking in Miami, Florida, Trump said his new policy would tighten rules affecting travel and sending funds to the Caribbean island nation.

He is not reversing several diplomatic and commercial ties, and will not remove the US embassy in Havana.

Commercial flights from the US will continue, as will allowing Americans to return home with Cuban goods.

Casting the Obama administration as people who looked the other way on the Castro regime's human rights violations, Trump said that he, as US President, will “expose the crimes of the Castro regime”.

“They made a deal with a government that spread violence and instability in the region and nothing they got, think about it, nothing they got, they fought for everything and we just didn’t fight hard enough, but now, those days are over,” Trump said.

“We now hold the cards. The previous administration’s easing of restrictions of travel and trade does not help the Cuban people. They only enrich the Cuban regime.”

Trump listed some of the Castro regime’s anti-United States actions, ranging back to the Cuban Missile Crisis, and added, “We will never, ever be blind to it. We know what is going on and we remember what happened.”

The change in policy comes after Obama, after years of clandestine work with the Castro regime, announced in 2014 that the United States would re-establish diplomatic relations and reopen the American embassy in Havana, which was closed in 1961 following the Cuban revolution. The announcement led Obama to visit Cuba in 2016, making him the first sitting president to visit the island in more than 50 years.

Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters