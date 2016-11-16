Trouble for Lalit Modi as Mumbai court clears extradition proceedings

November 16, 2016 22:09 IST

Signalling major trouble for former Indian Premier League chairman Lalit Modi, the designated court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act on Wednesday accepted the Enforcement Directorate’s application requesting United Kingdom authorities for assistance in his extradition.

The case pertains to a criminal complaint filed by BCCI which has accused the former IPL commissioner of misappropriating funds during his tenure.

“The ED is the sole investigative agency under the ministry of finance, department of revenue, government of India, for conducting investigations under the provisions of PMLA against money laundering offences. This application is filed with a prayer for issuance of a letter of request to the competent authority in the government of United Kingdom for mutual legal assistance for the execution of the open ended non-bailable warrant dated August 6, 2015, issued by the PMLA court against Lalit Modi, which is judicial document and for the transfer of the suspected accused person to India,” the ED application said.

India asked Britain to extradite nearly 60 people wanted by it for bringing them back to face justice in India, including flamboyant businessman Vijay Mallya who is facing money laundering charges.