BJP wins Tripura, likely to form govt in Nagaland; hung assembly in Meghalaya

Last updated on: March 03, 2018 20:21 IST

The BJP ended 25-year Left rule in Tripura and received invitation to be part of the government in Nagaland. However, the Congress failed to win a majority but emerged the single largest party with 21 seats.

IMAGE: BJP supporters smear colors on each other to celebrate party's win after Tripura assembly election results were announced in Agartala on Saturday.

All Photographs: PTI Photo

Continuing its winning streak, the Bharatiya Janata Party wrested Tripura, the last Left bastion, and received invitation to be part of the government in Nagaland, while Meghalaya elected a hung assembly.

The BJP, which was hitherto a marginal player in Tripura politics, having failed to clinch even a single seat in the state in the last polls, has already won a majority on its own, pocketing 35 seats in the 60-member assembly.

Elections were held in 59 seats in all three states due to different reasons despite them having 60-member assemblies.

BJP ally, Indigenous People's Front of Tripura, won eight seats.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist, which ruled Tripura for 25 years running, won 16 seats.

IMAGE: BJP supporters wave party flag in Agartala.

"It is a journey from no one to number one, from 'shoonya to shikhar' (zero to pinnacle)," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said addressing BJP workers at the newly built party headquarters in the national capital.

He described BJP chief Amit Shah as the "sculptor" of the party's victory march.

Nagaland headed for a hung assembly with no party or pre-poll alliance having a majority.

However, the BJP received invitation from Naga Peoples Front leader and Chief Minister T R Zeliang to join the new government.

The NPF looks all set to emerge as the single largest party having won 24 seats and leading in three.

IMAGE: BJP supporters celebrate party's victory in Dharmanagar. The party credited the favourable results to PM Narendra Modi and people' desire for change.

The BJP had parted ways with the NPF just ahead of the polls and joined hands with the newly launched Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party of Neiphiu Rio.

The BJP won 11 seats. Its ally NDPP won 16 seats.

Zeliang said the NPF continued to be a part of the North-East Democratic alliance led by the BJP and hoped the saffron party will form the new governemnt with it.

"We have not parted with the alliance. I hope BJP will join our government. I will welcome it if they join us," he told NDTV.

IMAGE: BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav and Tripura BJP chief Biplab Kumar Deb greet supporters in Agartala.

The Congress, which was in power in Meghalaya since May 2009, failed to win a majority but emerged the single largest party with 21 seats.

The Nationalist Congress Party of Sharad Pawar has won one seat.

While the BJP could manage just two seats in Meghalaya, its North-East Democratic alliance partner National People's Party won 19.

Smaller parties that have won 13 seats and three independents would play a decisive role in government formation.

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, who was despatched to Shillong to explore ways of forming a Congress government, said the party had necessary support of MLAs to prove its majority on the floor of the assembly.

"The Congress being the single largest party should be invited by the governor to form its government. We will prove our majority any time the governor asks," he told TV channels in Shillong.

"The BJP is out of the fray. We will ensure that people's will prevails," he said.