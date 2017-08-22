SC strikes down practice of instant talaq

Last updated on: August 22, 2017 12:18 IST

IMAGE: Brides during a Muslim mass wedding in Ahmedabad. Image used only for representational purpose. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters



The Supreme Court by a majority verdict on Tuesday ruled that the practice of instant divorce through triple talaq among Muslims is 'void', 'illegal' and 'unconstitutional'.

The apex court by 3:2 verdict held that the triple talaq is against the basic tenets of Quran.

While Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice S Abdul Nazeer were in favour of putting on hold for six months the practice of triple talaq, asking the government to come out with a law in this regard, Justices Kurian Joseph, R F Nariman and U U Lalit held it as violative of the Constitution.

The majority verdict said any practice including triple talaq which is against the tenets of Quran in unacceptable.

The three judges also said the practice of divorce through triple talaq is manifestly arbitrary and violative of the Constitution and must be struck down.

The minority verdict by CJI Khehar and Justice Nazeer, which favoured to keep on hold the practise of triple talaq for six months, asked the political parties to set aside their differences and help the Centre in coming out with a legislation.

The judges in the minority verdict said that if the Centre does not bring a law within six months, then its injunction on triple talaq will continue.

CJI Khehar and Justice Nazeer in their minority verdict expressed hope that the Centre's legislation will take into account concerns of Muslim bodies and the Sharia law.

The apex court reportedly referred to the abolition of triple talaq in the Islamic countries and asked 'why can't independent India get rid of it'.

The decision came soon after the apex court resumed the hearing on the matter on Tuesday morning.

CJI Khehar, while pronouncing the judgment, however, upheld the practice and said, "Talaq-e-biddat is not violative of articles 14, 15, 21 and 25 of the Constitution."

The CJI, further using his power under Article 142, directed the Union of India to form a proper legislature regarding 'talaq-e-iddat.'

CJI Khehar said that all parties must decide keeping politics aside.

The constitution bench had reserved its verdict on May 18 after a six-day marathon hearing.

During the hearing, the Centre had assured the apex court that it would come out with a law to regulate marriage and divorce among Muslims if triple talaq is upheld as invalid.

"The government will come out with law to regulate marriage and divorce among Muslims if court holds triple talaq as invalid," the then Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi had told the bench.

Rohatgi also conveyed to the apex court bench that triple talaq violates Muslim women's right to equality within the community, and also within the country.

Earlier in the hearing, the apex court refused to hear all the three cases of polygamy, nikah and halala at once, saying it will focus on one matter at a time.

The attorney general and top law officers representing the central government told the five-judge Constitution bench that apex court should hear other cases also, besides Triple Talaq.

However, the top court said that they have limited time, so all the matters could not be covered at present.

The Centre, earlier on May 11, told the apex court that it opposes the triple talaq practice and wants to fight for women equality and gender justice.

Various petitioners had knocked the doors of the apex court seeking to strike down triple talaq.

While on May 22, the All Indian Muslim Personal Law Board filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court and said it would advise the qazis to tell the brides and grooms to not resort to 'triple talaq in one sitting'.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board told the apex court that marriage in the Muslim community is a contract and in order to protect their interests, they can put special emphasis on certain clauses in 'nikahnama'.

The board further said that a Muslim woman had every right to pronounce triple talaq in all forms, and also ask for very high mehr amount in case of talaq.

The board's reply came after CJI Khehar asked AIMPLB counsel Kapil Sibal if it was possible to give bride the right to not accept instant triple talaq.

The board also showed the court a resolution passed on April 14, 2017 which stated triple talaq as a sin and that the community should boycott the person doing such an act.

While Sibal earlier said the apex court should not decide or interfere in one's faith and belief.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of 71st Independence Day, admired the courage of women who have been suffering due to triple talaq, asserting that nation is with them in their struggles.

With inputs from ANI