Triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan joins BJP

January 01, 2018 17:31 IST

Triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

As per the reports, Ishrat was felicitated by the Howrah BJP unit on Saturday and inducted into the party.

Ishrat, who was divorced by her husband over the phone from Dubai in 2014 by uttering 'talaq' thrice, was one of the petitioners in the triple talaq case.

The Supreme Court struck down triple talaq and declared the Islamic practice unconstitutional in a 3-2 majority verdict on August 22 last year.

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriages) Bill 2017 making instant triple talaq illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband.

After joining the BJP, Ishrat said that she would work for women's right in the future.

"I was a victim of triple talaq. From lower court to upper court, I approached everywhere. Finally, I got the justice. I am very happy that [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi ji introduced the triple talaq bill. This is why I have joined BJP. I will work for the women's right in the future," she said.

She further said that she never got any support from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee in her fight against the triple talaq.

"Mamta ji, being a woman, should support me but I never got any help or support from her," she added.

Photograph: ANI