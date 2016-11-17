This traffic cop offers to donate his kidney to Sushma

Last updated on: November 17, 2016 19:06 IST

A day after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted about her kidney failure, a traffic constable of Madhya Pradesh Police on Thursday offered to donate one of his kidneys to her.

"I wish to donate one of my kidneys to Sushmaji," said 26-year-old Constable Gaurav Singh Dangi.

He said after he came to know that her kidneys have failed and needs a donor "I got worried about her health."

"If after medical examinations my kidney is found fit for transplant then I will donate one to her," said Dangi is a resident of Tiharka village under Niwadi tehsil in Tikamgarh district.

He is serving as the traffic constable since last three-and-a-half years.

Asked why he wanted to donate kidney to Swaraj, he said "I am impressed by her work. She is our External Affairs Minister and a good leader. Therefore, I have decided to donate my kidney to her and also made an offer through Twitter."

Swaraj had on Wednesday tweeted that she was in AIIMS because of kidney failure.

"Presently, I am on dialysis. I am undergoing tests for a Kidney transplant. Lord Krishna will bless." she had tweeted.

She was admitted to AIIMS on November 7 and is being monitored by a team of doctors