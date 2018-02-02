rediff.com

Three soldiers killed in avalanche in Machhil

February 02, 2018 23:58 IST

Three army personnel were killed on Friday when an avalanche struck their post in Machhil sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said.

"In an unfortunate incident of avalanche in Machhil sector, the Army lost three valiant soldiers," an army official said.

 

The bodies of the soldiers have been recovered, the official said.

They have been identified as Havaldar Kamlesh Singh, 39, Naik Balveer, 33, and Sepoy Rajinder, 25.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed deep sorrow over the death of the three soldiers.

The chief minister conveyed her sympathies to the families of dead soldiers, officials said.

With ANI inputs.

Image only for representation.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
