There will be civil war, blood bath because of NRC: Mamata

July 31, 2018 18:21 IST

The West Bengal CM said she is shocked that the former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed's family members' names have not been included in the NRC final draft.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives to address a press conference over the final National Register of Citizen draft of Assam at Nabanna in Howrah on Monday. Photograph: PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the National Registrar of Citizens exercise in Assam was done with a 'political motive' to divide people and warned that it would lead to bloodbath and a civil war in the country.

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party, she said the saffron party is trying to divide the country and asserted this will not be tolerated.

"The NRC is being done with a political motive. We will not let this happen. They (Bharatiya Janata Party) are trying to divide the people. The situation cannot be tolerated. There will be a civil war, blood bath in the country," Banerjee told a conclave in New Delhi.

"Only to win polls people can't be victimised. Don't you think people whose name isn't in the list will lose a part of their identity? Please understand India-Pakistan-Bangladesh were one before partition. Whoever came from Bangladesh to India till March 1971 is Indian citizen," she said.

Banerjee also alleged that the BJP through NRC is conspiring against the minorities.

She also hit out at Chief Minister Sarbanada Sonowal-led government, saying people who recently voted for the incumbent government in the state and at the Centre, have been declared as refugees in their own country.

"What is going on in Assam, the National Register of Citizens problem? It is not only the Bengalis, it is the minorities, it is Hindus, it is Bengalis, it is Biharis. More than 40 lakh people voted yesterday for the ruling party and suddenly today they have been made refugees in their own country," she said.

"I don't want to see my motherland with hope, I don't want to see my motherland divided. We will not allow this to happen in Bengal because we are there. Today these people cannot even vote," she added.

The West Bengal chief minister, continuing her tirade against the BJP, said she is shocked that the former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed's family members' names have not been included in the NRC final draft.

"I am surprised to see that the names of our former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed's family members are not on the NRC Assam list. What else can I say? There are so many people whose names are not there," she said.

The massive Supreme Court-monitored exercise to identify genuine Indian nationals living in Assam excluded over 40 lakh people from the final draft list.

The issue rocked both house of Parliament after which Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh appealed to the opposition not to politicise the 'sensitive' matter as the list has been published on the directives of the Supreme Court and the Centre has 'no role' in it.

He asserted that no 'coercive' action will be taken against those whose names were excluded from the NRC draft list.

