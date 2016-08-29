The Queen's looking for a housekeeper. Interested?

August 29, 2016 13:51 IST

Queen Elizabeth II is seeking a housekeeper to clean and care for the historic vases and irreplaceable paintings at Buckingham palace to "the highest standard."

"This is no standard housekeeping role. The employee will work in stunning historic settings, making sure that they are presented to their best for colleagues, guests and the Royal Family," the Royal Household, which provides everyday services to the Queen and the Royal Family, said on its website.

The five-day a week job involves cleaning and caring for interiors and items from carpets and furniture to historic vases and irreplaceable paintings to the highest standard.

The employee will also be required to take care of guests and support special events.

"In an environment where development and training is commonplace, you will be able to grow your skills far beyond your immediate role," an advertisement on the website said.

Having housekeeping or hospitality experience will work as advantage, but it is not compulsory.

Employees should have excellent communication skills so that they can adapt effectively to any situation.

The employee will be rewarded with a comprehensive benefits package, including 33 days holiday, an employer contribution pension scheme, all meals provided, training and development, as well as a range of recreational facilities.

As it is a live-in role, the employee will be provided with accommodation, for which their salary, which has not been mentioned yet, will be adjusted.

The last day to apply is September 18.