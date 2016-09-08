Terrorists attack police station in Kashmir's Pulwama

September 08, 2016 09:26 IST

Terrorists attacked a police station in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday morning resulting in firing exchanges between the security forces and the militants.

The militants attacked the Pulwama police station with grenades and automatic gunfire in the early hours of Thursday morning, a senior police officer said.

Reports state that at least six terrorists targeted the police station and opened fire.

The officer also said that the militants snatched a weapon from the residential guard of a regional National Conference block president in DH Pora village of Kulgam district.

The attack by the terrorists came soon after militants attacked an army convoy in Kupwara district of Kashmir on Wednesday morning. Two soldiers were injured in the attack.

According to an official, militants opened fire at an army convoy at Handwara in Kupwara, which resulted in injuries to two of the soldiers. The militants reportedly fled after firing at the convoy. The official added that an operation was launched to hunt for the militants.