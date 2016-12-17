3 soldiers killed in terrorist attack on army convoy in J-K

Last updated on: December 17, 2016 19:16 IST

Three soldiers were killed and two others injured in a terrorist attack on an army convoy at a crowded place at Pampore on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Saturday.

“Three soldiers have been martyred in a terrorist attack on a convoy at Pampore. Search operations are underway,” an army official said.

He said further details were awaited.

A police official said two soldiers were also injured in the attack that took place at the place crowded with civilians at Kadlabal in Pampore town of Pulwama district on Saturday afternoon.

He said the security forces exercised restraint and did not retaliate in order to avoid civilian casualties.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the militants might have used motorcycles to carry out the deadly attack, the official said, adding search operations were going on in the surrounding areas to track down the assailants.

The army convoy was on its way from Jammu to Srinagar when the attack took place.

Photographs: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com