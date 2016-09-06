Terrorists getting public support in parts of country, says NSG report

Last updated on: September 06, 2016 17:47 IST

Terrorists and insurgents are getting "public support" in some parts of the country and unless this is stopped, India will continue to get hit by acts of terrorism, a report prepared by the elite counter-terror force National Security Guard has said.

The analytical report on recent bombing incidents in the country, compiled with data from all states for the period between April and June this year, also raised concern over the possible leakage and use of ordnance factory-made explosives by terror outfits.

"Analysis of the data by the National Bomb Data Centre shows public was the prime target of the terrorists/militants/insurgents. Public support to terrorists/insurgents continues in some parts of the nation.

"Until and unless the public support to anti-national elements stops, the acts of terrorism will continue. Sincere efforts are required to mitigate the improvised explosive device menace. A 'Whole of Nation' effort is the way ahead to keep the citizens of the country safe," the report, accessed by PTI, said.

While the report did not elaborate as to how public support was rendered to ultras, it is understood that police forces and other agencies who report these incidents to the NBDC also share inputs with regard to links detected between the locals and perpetrators of such blasts.

The NBDC of the NSG is based at its garrison in Manesar near New Delhi and acts as the national repository for collection and analyses of all types of bombing incidents and attacks in the country.

Analyses of the incidents of IED recovery/blasts for the second quarter of this year, it added, reveal "in most of the incidents, explosive ordnance like grenades and other forms of explosives which are made in ordnance factories were used by terrorists, militants and insurgents of Jammu and Kashmir and North East."

"In some incidents, Chinese made grenades were also used by militants of Jammu and Kashmir," the report said.

It said a total of 93 blast incidents were reported in the second quarter of this year as compared to 92 last year, while 39 people were killed as compared to 60 people last year and 185 injured in comparison to 206 last year.

"There was 1 per cent increase in number of blast incidents during the second quarter of 2016 vis-a-vis second quarter of 2015. There was 16 per cent decrease in the number of casualties which took place in blast incidents in the second quarter of 2016 vis-a-vis same period last year," it said.

Left wing extremism-hit states continue to be the most affected areas which witnessed 51 per cent of blast incidents that took place.

The states affected by Naxal violence, led by Chhattisgarh, were the worst affected by bombing incidents that were carried out by using either hidden mines or IEDs, witnessing 48 out of the total 93 incidents, the data said.

It said Chhattisgarh was the most "sensitive state" in the LWE belt witnessing 15 IED blast incidents, followed by West Bengal with 12 such incidents in the said period.

"Maoists/Naxals in LWE areas mostly used can or cane bombs, pipe bombs, pressure cooker bombs, tiffin bombs, IED landmines while anti-social elements of Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal used mostly crude bombs and country made bombs," it said.

The report adds petrol bombs "were used by anti-social elements of Tamil Nadu and Kerala during the said period."

"There was a considerable decrease in number of blast incidents in Jammu and Kashmir by 50 per cent in the second quarter of 2016 vis-a-vis the same period last year," the report said.

The maximum hit, either killed or injured, by these incidents were the members of public and security forces personnel.

"Out of 93 blasts incidents that took place in the country during the second quarter of 2016, public and security forces were the prime targets (of 48 and 32 incidents respectively)," it said.

The report suggests a general awareness needs to be created among people to be more cautious of IEDs and similar bombs as general public is the "most preferred" target of terrorists or militants in all parts of the world.

Representative image