Fourth terrorist gunned down in Poonch; encounter underway

September 12, 2016 14:20 IST

Security forces gunned down one more terrorist in Poonch district, taking the total number of ultras killed in the operation, which is still underway, to four.

"One more militant has been eliminated. With this, the number of total militants killed in the encounter since yesterday (Sunday) has gone up to four," a Defence spokesman said on Monday.

Three terrorists and a policeman were on Sunday killed and six others, including a police officer, were injured in twin encounters between security forces and four terrorists in Poonch town.The cop was cremated on Monday in Poonch town.

Inspector General Johny Willian, who is in-charge of Rajouri-Poonch range, said the body of one more terrorist has been recovered from a house where one ultra was killed on Sunday.

Firing is going on in the under-construction Mini Secretariat and the operation is on, he said.

Security forces were engaged in day-long twin encounters with four terrorists holed up at two places near the under-construction Mini Secretariat in Poonch town since Sunday morning.

The fire fight broke out near the Mini Secretariat building close to Army’s 93 Brigade headquarters, Poonch district and a house in Allahpir Mohalla in the town around 7.30 am on Sunday.

“Four militants are involved in the two encounters at two different locations,” Director General of Police Rajendra Kumar had said.

A civilian couple was safely evacuated from the house in which the terrorists had taken shelter on Sunday evening, police said.

The authorities had used drones to track down the terrorists in the Mini Secretariat complex and other places.

IMAGE: A security person takes position near a building where terrorists were hiding during an encounter near the under construction mini-secretariat at Allah Pir area in Poonch.Photograph: PTI Photo