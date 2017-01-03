1 terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Baramulla

January 03, 2017 09:17 IST

An unidentified terrorist was on Tuesday killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said.

Security forces had laid an ambush at Haritar in Sopore during the intervening night following information about movement of militants through the area, a police official said.

He said security forces on noticing suspicious movement in the wee hours challenged the persons who opened fire.

“In the retaliatory firing, one militant was killed,” the official said.

A search operation is underway to sanitise the area.

Police have recovered arms and ammunition from the site of encounter.