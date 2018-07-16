Terrorist Hafiz Saeed campaigns for Pak polls while Nawaz sits behind bars

July 16, 2018 15:08 IST

As former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif sits behind bars, Mumbai terror attack mastermind and terror outift Lashkar-e-Tayiba chief Hafiz Saeed openly campaigns for Pakistan’s forthcoming general elections.

Saeed inaugurated several offices in Lahore and canvassed for the candidates of Milli Muslim League contesting the elections, which are scheduled for July 25.

On his arrival at Iqbal Town in a huge caravan comprising motorcycles, jeeps and trucks, he received a rousing welcome from the people who showered rose petals on him.

Surprisingly, while Sharif and his daughter, Maryam, have been sent to jail on corruption charges, a designated terrorist, Saeed, is not only free but actively seeks votes for the elections while targeting India and the United States.

Saeed’s son, son-in-law and 13 women are among 265 Jamaat-ud-Dawa candidates contesting on Allaha-u-Akbar Tehreek platform on national and provincial assemblies seats across Pakistan.

While addressing his supporters, Saeed praised the audience for their support to the MML.

He said, “The MML will make Pakistan country of Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam Mohd Ali Jinnah. This black chapter will be coming to an end now and world will see new enlightened chapter.”

Other senior leaders of JuD also addressed the meetings. Mohammad Yaqub Sheikh, candidate of NA-125 in his speech stated that Hafiz Mohammad Saeed fielded MML candidates for revival of the ideology of Pakistan, service to humanity, freedom of Kashmir and the challenges being faced by Pakistan.

Sheikh also stated that the MML candidates were selected on the basis of honesty and righteousness. He asked people to vote for MML.

Meanwhile, jailed former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law on Monday filed an appeal in the Islamabad high court against the verdict in one of the corruption cases and seeking their release on bail, according to media reports.

Sharif, 68, and his daughter Maryam, 44, were arrested in Lahore on Friday on their arrival from London after an accountability court found them guilty on July 6 over his family’s ownership of four luxury flats in London.

The Islamabad Accountability Court had sentenced Sharif to a total of 10 years in prison and imposed a fine of £8 million (Rs 72 crore) in the corruption case. His daughter Maryam was sentenced to seven years in prison along with a £2 million (Rs 18.18 crore) fine.

In addition, Sharif's son-in-law Captain Safdar (retired) was given a one-year sentence without any fine.

-- With inputs from PTI and ANI