Terror threat looms over R-Day celebrations

Last updated on: January 25, 2017 12:28 IST

Intelligence agencies have warned of a possible terror threat during the Republic Day celebrations by Pakistan-based terror groups who may use Afghan IDs to sneak into India and carry out attacks.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police are on the lookout for at least two terror suspects of Afghan origin. Sleuths are scanning south Delhi localities such as Lajpat Nagar, Bhogal and Khirki Extension, where most Afghan tourists and refugees usually stay, sources said.

The operation has been undertaken after a recent meeting of different departments wherein the chief of an intelligence agency shared inputs about Jaish-e-Mahammed operatives having used forged Afghan passports to sneak into the country in order to carry out attacks around Republic Day.

The national capital has been brought under ground-to-air security cover in view of intelligence inputs that terror groups might try to attack VVIPs through air.

Thousands of armed personnel have been keeping a tight vigil for the Republic Day celebrations here and police is using anti-drone technology to thwart any aerial attack.

In view of earlier intelligence inputs that terror groups like the Lashkar-e-Tayiba might be planning to use helicopter charter services and charter flights to launch attack through air, Delhi Police along with other security agencies are keeping a tight vigil.

This time, police will use anti-drone technology to thwart any attack or identify any suspicious flying object, a senior police officer said.

Apart from this, security personnel will be stationed atop tall buildings with anti-aircraft guns. CCTV cameras have been installed and control rooms have been set up to monitor the feed from the cameras, the officer said.

The advisory that has been issued to security agencies states that "it is imperative for the security forces to be familiar with the range of threats for devising appropriate counter means" since the use of conventional weapons by the terrorist and criminal groups is a part of an ongoing process to develop new techniques and tactics.

Security forces have also been asked to ensure that proper frisking and checking of police personnel and other personnel is carried out since there is a possibility that terrorists may disguise themselves as security personnel.

According to the advisory issued to security agencies, "terrorists may use uniform of security forces for fidayeen attack" and there should be adequate arrangements made for identification and frisking of personnel who are part of the celebrations.

Security agencies have also been warned that some Muslim extremist organisations are planning 9/11 type of attacks using aeroplanes carrying personnel and weapons on board.

Keeping in view the intelligence inputs, police is maintaining a tight vigil at strategic locations. All the market places have been put on tight vigil and Delhi Police teams are carrying out security audits along with dog squads of key market areas.

Apart from deployment of armed personnel at strategic points, police have also ensured that CCTV cameras are installed at key locations. Meetings are being held to decide on the security arrangements and leaves of police personnel have been cancelled.

The entire Central and New Delhi region will have nearly 50,000 security personnel drawn from Delhi Police and Central security forces guarding every nook and corner.

Various security layers have been put in place and Delhi Police personnel along with paramilitary and NSG commandos have been deployed.

Photograph: PTI Photo