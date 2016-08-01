Swamy backs Parrikar, says 'ignorant' Aamir needs a teacher

August 01, 2016 11:24 IST

Firebrand Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramanian Swamy has now jumped to the defence of Union Minister Manohar Parrikar who faced the Opposition’s line of fire for allegedly taking a jibe at Bollywood actor Aamir Khan in context of intolerance debate.

On Saturday, Parrikar stoked controversy when Parrikar took a jibe at Aamir Khan as he raked up his remark about leaving the country and described it as “arrogant”.

“One actor had said that his wife wants to live out of India. It was an arrogant statement. If I am poor and my house is small, I will still love my house and always dream to make a bungalow out of it,” he had said.

Swamy on Monday tweeted, “Why so much hu ha about Parrikar's statement on Aamir? If Aamir is ignorant that to love janmabhoomi is unconditional then he needs a teacher.”

In November 2015, the PK actor had joined the chorus against growing atmosphere of “intolerance”, saying he was “alarmed” by the number of incidents with his wife Kiran Rao even suggesting that they leave the country.