Surgical strike video out, Congress slams BJP for 'politicising' army

Nearly two years after India announced that it had carried out surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir in September 2016, video clips of these operations have been released for the first time.

The Indian army had conducted surgical strikes against terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on the night of September 28-29, 2016, days after the terror strike by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad on an Indian army camp in Uri in Kashmir in which 19 jawans were martyred.

The video clips showed some terrorists being killed, besides destruction of bunkers and other military constructions.

TV channels claimed that these videos were taken by unmanned aerial vehicles and thermal imaging cameras used by the army to monitor the operation.

"The videos are real. I can confirm that," Lt General D S Hooda (retd), former Northern Army Commander who was directly in-charge of the surgical strikes told The Indian Express.

"When the surgical strikes happened, my view was that the videos should have been released as proof. It is good that they have come out now," Lt General Hooda added.

The officers and men of the army's 4 and 9 Special Forces battalions, who had taken part in the surgical strikes, were later awarded gallantry medals by the government.

Congress accuses Modi govt of politicising surgical strikes

The Congress accused the Modi government and the Bharatiya Janata Party of politicising the surgical strikes and said the blood and sacrifice of the country's brave soldiers cannot be a political vote garnering tool for them.

Addressing a press conference, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala charged that while on the one hand the Modi government is seeking credit for the sacrifice and valour of the armed forces, on the other it has failed to provide direction and vision to deal with Pakistan .

He also accused the government of meting out “step-motherly treatment” to the armed forces by not providing them with state-of-the-art equipment and slashing their budgetary allocation.

“Let the ruling dispensation remember that the blood and sacrifice of our brave soldiers cannot become a political vote garnering tool for the Modi Government and the BJP,” he told reporters, alleging that the surgical strikes were “shamelessly politicised” by the BJP for the March 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

“On the one hand, the Modi Government/BJP indulge in seeking credit for the sacrifice of our soldiers and surgical strikes, yet the Government has utterly failed to provide the direction, the vision and the policy for dealing with Pakistan and checkmating Pak-sponsored terrorism,” he charged.

Surjewala said the "apathy" and "incapacity" of the Modi Government has resulted in the sacrifice of 146 soldiers, more than 1,600 ceasefire violations by Pakistan and 79 terrorist attacks post September 2016.

“The doublespeak of the Modi government and the BJP stands is reflected in the step motherly treatment of our armed forces, both in terms of providing for security apparatus as also in slashing the budgetary allocation. Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen. Sarath Chand, was forced to publicly state that 68 per cent of all equipment is 'vintage',” he said.

Hailing the indomitable courage, fortitude and spirit of sacrifice of the armed forces, he said the Congress has unequivocally supported them and the Government in conducting surgical strikes against terrorists in Pakistan and for taking all steps for demolishing the terror infrastructure against the country.

“As the Modi Government seeks to politicise the bravery of our soldiers and their determination in conducting the surgical strikes through 'headline management', the Nation demands answers.

“Is the Modi government endangering our 'security infrastructure'? Is the Modi government guilty of putting the life of our soldiers in danger? Is the Modi government using our 'soldiers' as 'political fodder' - using their sacrifice for vote garnering?,” he asked.

Surjewala also asked whether former prime ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh were wrong when they used surgical strikes for strategic and security purposes without any chest thumping.

By making public the videos of the strikes, has the government not somehow endangered lives of armed forces participating in them as also civilians living along the Line of Control, he asked.

