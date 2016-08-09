Supreme Court seeks report from police on youth's killing in Srinagar

August 09, 2016 16:18 IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a report from the Jammu and Kashmir Police on the circumstances under which a youth was killed allegedly by a police party in Tengpora area of Srinagar on July 10.

A bench comprising justices P C Ghose and Amitava Roy also stayed the contempt proceedings initiated against senior police officers, including Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range) for not lodging an FIR against the cops allegedly involved in the killing of the youth.

A local court had directed the IGP (Kashmir) to lodge an FIR against a deputy superintendent of police and others for their alleged role in the killing of one Shabir Ahmed Mir allegedly inside his house on July 10.

Later, contempt proceedings were initiated on account of non-filing of the FIR against the police officers in the incident.