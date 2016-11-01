Stop playing dirty politics, MP CM tells those doubting SIMI encounter

November 01, 2016 13:32 IST

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday slammed the "dirty politics" being played over the killing of eight SIMI operatives by police and said the slain men were "dreaded terrorists" who could have wreaked devastation.

Speaking to media persons after paying tributes to Head Constable Ramashankar Yadav, who was killed by the activists while escaping from the Bhopal Central Jail on Monday, Chouhan said he was pained to see that certain politicians were making a "hue and cry over the terrorists but not saying a word of solace for the martyred policemen."

"I am pained to see the kind of politics being played out. Some politicians are turning a blind eye to the sacrifices of the martyrs. They are unable to see the sacrifice of Ramashankar Yadav. These were the same terrorists who first killed Shivpratap Kushwaha (policeman) in Ratlam and then they murdered Sitaram Yadav (policeman) in Khandwa and now Ramashankar Yadav.

"...had there been some solidarity and sympathy for the martyred jawans...I would have understood. But, they are playing vote-bank politics over incidents like these," he told reporters.

The CM added that those killed were "dreaded terrorists who could have wreaked devastation if they had been fully successful in escaping."

"Certain politicians are making a hue and cry for these terrorists but not lending a word of solace for the martyred jawans. I condemn such leaders and the dirty politics they are doing. But for the government and the public the nation and the state is foremost and I appeal everyone to stop playing dirty politics. Patriotism is important," he said.

Chouhan said Yadav tried to "single-handedly" fight the terrorists and stop them from escaping" and being a "dutiful officer" he laid down his life in the line of duty.

"This is such a patriotic family from where two sons are still serving to protect the country's borders," he said, underling the fact that Yadav's two sons are in the army.

He said the state government will "take care" of the family and has announced a Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for Yadav's family and another Rs 5 lakh for the marriage of his daughter which is slated in December this year.

"This colony where he (Yadav) lived will be named Shaheed Ramashankar Yadav colony and a statue of his will also be installed. Funds are not a constraint and more aid and money will be provided to the family when it is required," the CM added.

'Why do only Muslims break out of jail and not Hindus?'

Questioning the authenticity of the encounter video, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday wondered as to what is the reason that only Muslims break out of jail and not Hindus while stating that he was against all those playing politics in the name of religion.

The Congress general secretary stated that he had put ban on the SIMI when he was the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

"I was the first Chief Minister to put ban on the SIMI. Rajnath Singh was then the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh...he did not put the ban. Other controvertist Hindu organisations like the Bajrang Dal along with the SIMI used to ensure that riots take place. I had proofs and based on that the NDA put the ban on SIMI," he told ANI in an exclusive conversation.

"I don't have love either for SIMI or Bajrang Dal. I am against all those who create ruckus and play politics in the name of religion. Owaisi ji is also included in that," he added.

The Congress leader stated that the cases of the SIMI terrorists were taken back in 2011 during the BJP's rule in Madhya Pradesh.

"Some SIMI terrorists escaped from jail in Khandwa in 2013. In 2014, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary was informed that they may attempt to run away from the jail. On October 31, 2016, eight SIMI terrorists ran away from jail. Now, what is the reason that only Muslims break out of jail and not Hindus," he added.