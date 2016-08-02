Stir for special status hits normal life in Andhra

rediff.com

August 02, 2016 12:44 IST

The state-wide bandh, called by main opposition Yuvajana, Shramika, Rythu Congress demanding that the Centre grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh, affected normal life with business activity coming to a standstill and educational institutions remaining shut.

The Congress and Left parties extended support to the day-long shutdown.

Scores of opposition workers were taken into custody by police in several areas across the state as they tried to organise protests and prevent plying of state-run transport corporation buses.

State Road Transport Corporation suspended its services as a precautionary measure to prevent any damage.

While educational institutions declared a holiday, banks and other commercial establishments did not open their shutters.

In Vijayawada, YSRC workers were taken into custody when they staged a protest outside the bus station and prevented movement of buses.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party MLA from Ponnuru in Guntur district sat on a day-long deeksha at the statue of Acharya N G Ranga in the town demanding that the Bharatiya Janata Party government honour its promise and grant special status to AP.

“It is the responsibility of the Centre to support the state by all means as it suffered heavily because of the irrational bifurcation,” Narendra said.

IMAGE: TDP members protest to demand special status for Andhra Pradesh at Parliament House during the ongoing monsoon session. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

