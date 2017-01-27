SP-Congress all set to lure voters with 'UP ko ye saath pasand hai'

January 27, 2017 21:20 IST

When it comes to elections, the political parties resort to all kinds of tactics, be it heavy advertising, attractive manifestos or catchy slogans, to mark their presence.

Playing the same tunes, the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance has come up with a rhythmic slogan, sounding more or less like Salman Khan starrer ‘Sultan’s’ song ‘Baby ko bass pasand hai.’

The slogan ‘UP ko ye saath pasand hai’ will be formally announced on January 29 in the presence of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav.

The Samajwadi Party and Congress earlier on January 22 firmed up an alliance for next month’s high-voltage Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

They vowed to make Akhilesh Yadav the chief minister of the politically crucial state yet again while promising to free the state from communal and divisive forces.

The formal announcement of SP-Congress alliance came after discussions by the two sides over few days before they agreed to 298-105 seat-sharing ratio.

The poll process in Uttar Pradesh begins on February 11. Seventy-three constituencies in western Uttar Pradesh will go polls in this phase. The filing of nominations for these constituencies will end on January 24.

Uttar Pradesh is set to have a seven-phase polling between February 11 and March 8