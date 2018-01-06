Sopore: 4 policemen killed in IED blast

January 06, 2018 12:07 IST

Four policemen on patrol duty were killed when an improvised explosive device planted by terrorists went off in Sopore town in north Kashmir on Saturday, an official said.

Terrorists had planted the IED near a shop in a lane between the 'Chotta Bazaar' and 'Bada Bazaar' in Sopore in Baramulla district, the official said.

The IED blast took place in the market area of Sopore.

The policemen were from 3rd Battalion of Indian Reserve Police (IRP).

The policemen were patrolling the area in view of a separatist-sponsored strike there.

The number of the casualties is expected to rise.

More details are awaited.

With ANI inputs

