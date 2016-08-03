rediff.com

Sonia Gandhi stable, under observation at hospital: Congress

August 03, 2016 14:51 IST

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who was taken ill during a roadshow in Varanasi and forced to return to the national capital, was "stable" and has been shifted to Ganga Ram Hospital in west Delhi on Wednesday.

Gandhi was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday night due to high fever.

The 69-year-old Congress chief returned by a chartered flight close to midnight after she had to abandon the 8-km roadshow in Varanasi midway due to illness.

Gandhi has been shifted to Ganga Ram Hospital as she had earlier also undergone treatment there, sources said.

Earlier in the day, All India Congress Committee media cell in-charge Randeep Surjewala had said that she is stable and is recovering under medical supervision.

"Yesterday (Tuesday) itself, she had said that she would return to Varanasi to meet the people and to have 'darshan of the historical temple of Kashi Vishwanath Ji'. On return, she was admitted to hospital in Delhi, is stable and is recovering under medical supervision", he had said in a statement.

The Congress president is overwhelmed by the concern and affection of fellow countrymen and crores of Congressmen and has thanked everyone for their good wishes, he had said.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, were by her side. Her son-in-law Robert Vadra also visited her.

Senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had said that her condition was "stable" after she suffered a bout of "dehydration, vomited and had fever" in Varanasi.

Image: Sonia Gandhi greets supporters during the roadshow in Varanasi. Photograph: @INCIndia/Twitter

