Sonia Gandhi leads Opposition protest over Rafale deal outside Parliament

August 10, 2018 14:15 IST

IMAGE: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi along with other opposition parties' leaders raises slogans during a protest against the Union government over Rafale deal issue, at Parliament House in New Delhi . Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI photo

On the last day of the monsoon session, opposition MPs launched a protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government on Friday demanding answers from it over the alleged scam in Rafale fighter jet deal with France.

United Progressive Allaince chairperson and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi led a protest over the issue in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statute in Parliament complex.

Opposition MPs, including Raj Babbar, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni, Communist Party of India's D Raja, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sushil Gupta among others held protest outside Parliament, holding placards and raising slogans demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe into the issue.

Congress members on Thursday had created uproarious scenes in the Lok Sabha demanding a probe into the Rafale deal by a JPC, forcing an adjournment of the proceedings. They were heard demanding a JPC probe into the deal and a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As the government prepares to table the much-debated Triple Talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha today, Gandhi, when asked about the issue, told reporters, "Our party's position is absolutely clear on this, I will not say anything further on this."