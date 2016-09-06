Son of a b***h, I will swear at you: Philippine president to Obama

Last updated on: September 06, 2016 17:58 IST

The US president cancelled his scheduled meet with Rodrigo Duterte after the controversial slur.

IMAGE: Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte said that the US president was no one to lecture him on human rights. Photograph: Lean Daval Jr/Reuters

The White House on Tuesday cancelled the meeting between United States President Barack Obama and his Philippine counterpart Rodrigo Duterte after the latter called him son of a b***h.

‘President Obama will not be holding a bilateral meeting with President Duterte of the Philippines this (Tuesday) afternoon,’ said Ned Price, spokesman of the National Security Council, White House.

‘Instead, he will meet with President Park of the Republic of Korea this afternoon, September 6,’ Price said in a brief statement.

The White House decision in this regard came after the newly-elected President of Philippines accused Obama and used abusive language against him.

IMAGE: US President Barack Obama became the first sitting US president to step foot in the isolated Southeast Asian nation of Laos. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Duterte also vowed not to be lectured by the US leader on human rights when they meet in Laos.

“Who does he think he is? I am no American puppet. I am the president of a sovereign country and I am not answerable to anyone except the Filipino people. Son of a b***h, I will swear at you,” Duterte said in Philippines on Monday.

His remarks came after the White House officials said Obama in his meeting with him in Laos on Tuesday would confront about his country’s human rights record of handling drug traffickers.

Earlier in the day, Obama indicated that his scheduled meeting with Duterte might not go forward.

“I always want to make sure if I'm having a meeting that it’s productive and we're getting something done. If and when we have a meeting, this is something that is going to be brought up,” Obama told reporters at a news conference in China.

However, Duterte expressed regret over his obscenity-laden rant after the White House cancelled the talks.