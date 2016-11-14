7 soldiers killed at LoC in Indian firing, says Pak army

Last updated on: November 14, 2016 16:24 IST

Pakistan on Monday said at least seven of its soldiers were killed in ‘unprovoked’ firing by Indian troops across the Line of Control following which Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif asserted that the country is ‘fully capable’ of defending its territory against ‘any aggression’.

Seven Pakistani soldiers were killed at the LoC in the Bhimber sector in an alleged ceasefire violation by Indian troops late on Sunday night, according to a statement by the army.

Pakistani troops responded to ‘unprovoked’ Indian firing and targeted Indian posts ‘effectively’, it said.

Sharif expressed grief over the loss of lives in the ‘latest violation of Line of Control by the Indian forces’ and said ‘it is extremely unfortunate that Indian forces have continuously violated ceasefire agreement at the LoC in the recent days’, Press Information Department Pakistan said.

‘We are fully capable of defending our soil against any aggression,’ it quoted Sharif as saying.

The prime minister also claimed that the Indian forces have resorted to escalating tension on the LoC only to ‘uselessly divert’ the world’s attention from the ‘grave human rights situation’ in Kashmir.

So far, mostly civilian have been killed in the firing on Pakistani side of the LoC.

Pakistan Foreign Office last week said that the civilian death toll from alleged Indian shelling has risen to at least 25 in the past few weeks.

The Foreign Office has also summoned Indian High Commissioner Gautam Bambawale.

